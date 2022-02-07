© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Retired Canadian Police Blows Whistle on Gov't Abuse at Trucker Protest
Follow
1
Share
Report
422 views • February 07, 2022
"This is deceptive lies ... This is the world's largest integrity test ... The constitution of Canada is the supreme law of the land ... Any law that is created that is in conflict with the constitution act is NULL and VOID. It has NO authority! Quote the constitution act, section 52."
https://www.facebook.com/samcrupi/videos/2986073024965130
https://www.facebook.com/samcrupi/videos/2986073024965130
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.