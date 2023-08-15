HAWAII DEW FIRES; A COMPREHENSIVE REPORT

Reupload: (audio was too loud, I appreciate you too much to subject you to that)





This horrific story is still developing but I wanted to compile all of the best information that we have gathered so far and put it in one video. Please catch up.





👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/



