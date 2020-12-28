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#FreedomLeague 1
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46 views • December 28, 2020
Clip from the 2015 miniseries "Childhood's End"
Media mogul Hugo Wainwright secretly organizes a counter-group dubbed the Freedom League, which uses social media to spread distrust about the Overlords. When their years-long campaign fails to slow the aliens' changes, the Freedom League kidnaps Ricky to force Karellen's hand. Karellen intervenes, saving Ricky's life while simultaneously projecting Wainwright's entire conspiracy to the world.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Childhood%27s_End_(miniseries)
Media mogul Hugo Wainwright secretly organizes a counter-group dubbed the Freedom League, which uses social media to spread distrust about the Overlords. When their years-long campaign fails to slow the aliens' changes, the Freedom League kidnaps Ricky to force Karellen's hand. Karellen intervenes, saving Ricky's life while simultaneously projecting Wainwright's entire conspiracy to the world.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Childhood%27s_End_(miniseries)
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