#日本語 - ニューロモジュレーション - 窃盗企業支配層の戦略 2025年6月3日、ウルグアイ議会本会議。
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
396 followers
6 views • 22 hours ago

主権的アイデンティティ党のグスタボ・アルベルト・サジェ・ロリエ議員は、5月30日の神経科学者ラファエル・ユステ（ブレインプロジェクトのディレクター）の訪問後、ニューロモジュレーションが現実であることを確認した本会議で発表を行った。


グスタボ・サジェはすべての政治家に警告する：ニューロモジュレーションは、米国軍が人間を制御するために開発した兵器である。


📺 Rumble:


https://rumble.com/v6ub595-413705561.html?mref=36f65j&mc=ebrql



💯 M-Power Translationsチームによる日本語翻訳ビデオ。


🌐 電報チャンネル：


https://t.me/mpowertranslations


☕️ 私たちの翻訳にご協力ください:

