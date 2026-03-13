Heaven is a choice (2)

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, August 30, 2025.





Heaven is a choice. Either you choose Jesus Christ Who is the Way, the Truth and The Life and Who will give you eternal life upon faith in Him and obedience to His holy written word...or...you choose to not believe in Christ and to follow instead satan, the prince of the power of the air who is the god of the children of disobedience in Ephesians 2:2?





Either you choose Christ Who is Life but if you do not, death will be your outcome. It’s that simple.





In Deuteronomy 30:19, God says: I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live:





God has set before you and I: Life and Death...you choose says God but He encourages us to choose Life and that Life is Jesus Christ.





Therefore choose life and Christ is Life...He is the Way, the Truth and the Life and He will grant you eternal life upon sincere faith in Him as you recognize Him as your Lord, God, King, Savior and Creator...putting your trust, faith and confidence in Him....AND obeying Him and His holy written word, the Holy Scriptures, which testify of Christ in John 5:39.





Isaiah 45:21-23, the Word Who became as Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ says:





21 Tell ye, and bring them near; yea, let them take counsel together: who hath declared this from ancient time? who hath told it from that time? have not I the Lord? and there is no God else beside Me; a just God and a Saviour; there is none beside Me.

22 Look unto Me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else.

23 I have sworn by myself, the word is gone out of my mouth in righteousness, and shall not return, That unto me every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear.





Christ is God. Christ is your gateway to heaven. Look unto Christ, as the Author and Finisher of your faith, as your Mediator and Intercessor between you and God the Father, and be ye saved because He declares that He is God, AND THERE IS NONE ELSE in Isaiah 45:22. Not Mary, Shiva, allah or buddha but only YESHUA Who is your gateway to heaven!





Christ is COMING BACK in the clouds of heaven in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17. Look unto Him and be ye saved all the ends of the earth: for I AM God, and there is none else says Christ, as the Word, in Isaiah 45:22.





Again, heaven is a choice, you do NOT want to miss.





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