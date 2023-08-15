Created in God's Image - Dr. William Lile - Freedom Alive® Ep81

“A patient is a person, no matter how small.” Dr. William Lile is known as “Pro-Life Doc.” He’s board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology. In 1999, Dr. Lile took over the practice of a physician who had been the largest provider of abortions in the Florida panhandle for decades. Then all abortions and referrals for abortions immediately stopped. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Dr. Lile shares the incredible ways he and his team are saving the lives of unborn babies that would otherwise be statistics.-----

