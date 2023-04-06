Mark of The Beast

The first beast represents a powerful civil leader who will have authority “over every tribe, tongue, and nation” (verse 7).
In this vision, John foresaw a dragon, Satan, giving the beast this position of authority (verse 2), and all the world following this leader and his practice of worshipping the dragon (verses 3–4). All those whose names are not written in the Book of Life will worship this human leader (verses 4–8).
In this same vision, John saw a second beast arise from the earth and support the first beast. This second beast will be a religious leader who will use miraculous powers to deceive mankind (verses 13-14) and will “cause as many as would not worship the image of the beast to be killed
