Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mark of The Beast
36 views
channel image
The Endtime Truth
Published Yesterday |

The first beast represents a powerful civil leader who will have authority “over every tribe, tongue, and nation” (verse 7).

In this vision, John foresaw a dragon, Satan, giving the beast this position of authority (verse 2), and all the world following this leader and his practice of worshipping the dragon (verses 3–4). All those whose names are not written in the Book of Life will worship this human leader (verses 4–8).

In this same vision, John saw a second beast arise from the earth and support the first beast. This second beast will be a religious leader who will use miraculous powers to deceive mankind (verses 13-14) and will “cause as many as would not worship the image of the beast to be killed

Keywords
satanbeastantichristdragonfalse prophetmark of beast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket