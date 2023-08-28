Riccardo Bosi: Prepare Yourselves

Highlights:
* Mopping up the pawns
* BRICS
* We must stand on our own two feet
* Lockdowns, jabs/shedding and prophylactic regimens
* Trust yourself
* Tribulations of war vs. great labors of peace
* Be prepared for what’s coming next
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | Update And Q&A With Riccardo Bosi (28 August 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3c8bh7-australiaone-party-update-and-q-and-a-with-riccardo-bosi-28-august-2023.html
