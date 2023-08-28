Create New Account
Riccardo Bosi: Prepare Yourselves
channel image
Son of the Republic
536 Subscribers
189 views
Published 19 hours ago

Highlights:

* Mopping up the pawns

* BRICS

* We must stand on our own two feet

* Lockdowns, jabs/shedding and prophylactic regimens

* Trust yourself

* Tribulations of war vs. great labors of peace

* Be prepared for what’s coming next


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | Update And Q&A With Riccardo Bosi (28 August 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3c8bh7-australiaone-party-update-and-q-and-a-with-riccardo-bosi-28-august-2023.html

