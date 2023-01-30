Donald Trump Calls Himself The 'Father Of The Vaccine' While Attacking Ron DeSantis-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JAN 30 2023

If you thought the 2016 election was a wild and crazy ride, that all might just pale in comparison to what's on the table for 2024. For Donald Trump, his path to the White House is obstructed by a number of things including having to take on the wildly popular Florida governor Ron DeSantis. Already Trump has started to take shots at DeSantis, and the potential for that backfiring on him is set nearly at 100%, Not only that, but Trump has also decided to trumpet the fact that he is the one who is responsible for creating the COVID gene editing injection, I mean vaccine, how well will that play out?



"For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places." Ephesians 6:12 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, my body is weary from COVID, and my throat raw from endless coughing, but the Lord put on my heart to start taking raw Manuka honey and it's helping. So, here we go into the breach to catch up on all the breaking news that took place over the weekend, and things are in an unholy mess as you might expect. Israel suffered under multiple terror attacks, the United States pushes ever closer to a nuclear war with Russia, Ukraine is begging for billions more in money laundering aid, Canada is working on making hardcore drugs like meth and heroin legal, and Donald Trump is running for president as the 'father of the COVID vaccine'. What could possibly go wrong? All this and more on today's Prophecy News Podcast!

