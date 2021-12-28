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Devil Tactics - The Enemy Comes to Steal, Kill & Destroy
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2 views • December 28, 2021
The Enemy is busy, the spiritual attacks are coming to attack the CHOSEN PEOPLE in this spiritual battle of GOOD VS EVIL...
If it not of good.... it is EVIL... I am asking for prayers from all because Satan is busy...
May God Bless and Cover all of you , because the enemy will try you , Stare the devil down,, call him out , cast him away...
I am forever grateful and thankful to God for his guidance & most of all his protection. I didn't ask for this, but I am willing to do & go wherever the spirit leads me.
If it not of good.... it is EVIL... I am asking for prayers from all because Satan is busy...
May God Bless and Cover all of you , because the enemy will try you , Stare the devil down,, call him out , cast him away...
I am forever grateful and thankful to God for his guidance & most of all his protection. I didn't ask for this, but I am willing to do & go wherever the spirit leads me.
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