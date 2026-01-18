The Demographic Reckoning: Reclaiming the White European Republic Through Naturalization and Exclusion

The U.S. citizenship framework, shaped by historical laws like the 1790 Naturalization Act and the 14th Amendment, raises ongoing debates about birthright citizenship, naturalization processes, fraud concerns, and demographic changes, prompting discussions on potential reevaluation and enforcement within constitutional limits.

Read the report at the White Free Press and Substack https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/the-demographic-reckoning-reclaiming

#BirthrightCitizenship #14thAmendment #NaturalizationAct #ImmigrationLaws #uscitizenshipquestions