Dan Golka: AI, Robots, Automation, and the Collapse of the Old Economy

-Introduction and Welcome (0:00)

-Guest Introduction and Background (3:40)

-Rebranding and New Ventures (6:51)

-AI and Automation Discussion (9:45)

-Economic Challenges and Job Market (14:39)

-Impact of AI on Society and Communication (20:30)

-Robotics and Automation at CES (34:49)

-Social and Emotional Implications of AI (43:04)

-Creativity and Human Potential (47:06)

-Personal Stories and Practical Advice (52:55)

-Living Below Your Income and Financial Freedom (53:11)

-Stories of Financial Mismanagement and Resilience (1:11:58)

-The Power of Knowledge and Learning New Skills (1:14:24)

-The Role of Integrity and Smart Strategies in Finance (1:19:10)

-The Year of the Mirror and Personal Responsibility (1:24:36)

-The Importance of Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNAs) (1:31:25)

-Personal Stories and Relationships (1:42:43)

-The Role of Technology and AI in Personal Growth (1:53:46)

-The Future of Decentralized Living and Financial Strategies (1:56:56)









Final Thoughts and Encouragement (1:57:15)





