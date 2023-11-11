Create New Account
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - Prayer Will Determine the Winner
The Appearance
Published Yesterday

END TIME NEWS REPORT 11.10


U.S. LAUNCHES SECOND COUNTERATTACK AGAINST IRAN

https://www.westernjournal.com/us-launches-2nd-counterattack-iran-backed-militant-groups-40-attacks-american-troops/


U.S. INCHING TOWARDS WORLD WAR III

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/u-s-inching-towards-world-war-iii-while/


WORLD-WIDE DIGITAL IDs SOON WILL BE MANDATORY

https://www.thaimbc.com/2023/11/10/worldwide-digital-ids-will-soon-be-mandatory-in-order-to-participate-in-society/


MARK OF THE BEAST CREEPING UP ON US

https://endtimesprophecywatch.com/2023/09/11/mark-of-the-beast-watch-eu-chief-calls-for-global-digital-ids-and-new-u-n-body-to-govern-artificial-intelligence/


TRANSSEXUALS CAN NOW BE BAPTIZED BY CATHOLIC CHURCH

https://www.reuters.com/world/transsexuals-can-be-baptized-catholic-serve-godparents-vatican-says-2023-11-08/Augusto on Brighteon…

