Balloon Bombing Baffles Believing Buffoons - #NewWorldNextWeek

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The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw509/
This week on the New World Next Week: the balloon hysteria pops but China hysteria is just building; the no-alternative media attempt to revive the old homeland security fraud in the name of partisan flag-waving; and Pervez Musharraf dies at 79.
CSID: 576449849a52a8b2
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