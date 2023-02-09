Balloon Bombing Baffles Believing Buffoons - #NewWorldNextWeek

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw509/
This week on the New World Next Week: the balloon hysteria pops but China hysteria is just building; the no-alternative media attempt to revive the old homeland security fraud in the name of partisan flag-waving; and Pervez Musharraf dies at 79.
CSID: 576449849a52a8b2
