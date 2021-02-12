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The Illuminati NWO depopulation agenda Satanist elites are not only raping and eating children but they are also destroying the boys' psyches and society itself
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332 views • February 12, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2021). Not only the killing of millions of our human men, who stood up to defend our women and girls, by the cooking alive by microwave oven weapons from next door homes and downstairs rooms and vans, by the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual fanatic feminist demon spirits in the cloned hybrid human avatar bodies of female politicians and female Hollywood celebrities and female “Planned Parenthood” human baby part salespeople and female royal family members and female corporate leaders and the hidden earth female matriarchal rulers, but both the lesbian raping and eating of our human homo-sapiens specie girls and the destruction of the male protective psyche of our human homo-sapiens specie boys, needs to be punished by God.
The nephilim cannibal miniature human-size giants fanatic feminist “Hansel & Gretel witches” have not only raped and eaten our human children, but it is the human religious Christians who have allowed all of this and brought God’s righteous judgment to fall on the Western feminist nations’ humans by removing God’s spiritual protection by redefining the Bible verses on “women’s head coverings commands” and “prohibition of Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project in men’s trousers.”
It is too late to stop God’s wrath and destruction of the earth, because the religious Christians have allowed these demon spirits to return from the abyss to kill so many of our human homo-sapiens specie men, who stood up to speak against the feminist witches and to defend our human girls. Now, only God’s destruction awaits these religious Christians who did not defend the humans, but they helped in replacing 33.3% of the earth’s population with nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar children of the fallen angel devils. The blood of thousands of men who were cooked alive by slow microwave oven weapon attacks every day like roast chicken, cries out to God from the graves. God has heard their cries.
I will let you know a secret on how to be popular and loved and wealthy and powerful
If you want to be popular and loved and wealthy and powerful, go to one of Satan Lucifer's Atlantis companies' underground bases to have your genes changed to a reptilian Draco, and then enter a cloned hybrid human avatar body, and become an Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Pedogate Pizzagate "White House Pizza Night" feminist politician or feminist celebrity or feminist royal family or feminist or feminist corporate executive matriarchal ruler of earth behind the scenes and rape and eat children.
If you want everyone to hate your guts, and come to try to kill you, and cook you alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes, and if you want all the 2 billion religious Christians to hate what you teach, and ignore you, and think you are a lunatic heretic legalist, and every human to run away from you because they do not want the assassins to kill them, then be a real Christian and speak forth 100% of God’s truth in love. ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
The nephilim cannibal miniature human-size giants fanatic feminist “Hansel & Gretel witches” have not only raped and eaten our human children, but it is the human religious Christians who have allowed all of this and brought God’s righteous judgment to fall on the Western feminist nations’ humans by removing God’s spiritual protection by redefining the Bible verses on “women’s head coverings commands” and “prohibition of Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project in men’s trousers.”
It is too late to stop God’s wrath and destruction of the earth, because the religious Christians have allowed these demon spirits to return from the abyss to kill so many of our human homo-sapiens specie men, who stood up to speak against the feminist witches and to defend our human girls. Now, only God’s destruction awaits these religious Christians who did not defend the humans, but they helped in replacing 33.3% of the earth’s population with nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar children of the fallen angel devils. The blood of thousands of men who were cooked alive by slow microwave oven weapon attacks every day like roast chicken, cries out to God from the graves. God has heard their cries.
I will let you know a secret on how to be popular and loved and wealthy and powerful
If you want to be popular and loved and wealthy and powerful, go to one of Satan Lucifer's Atlantis companies' underground bases to have your genes changed to a reptilian Draco, and then enter a cloned hybrid human avatar body, and become an Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Pedogate Pizzagate "White House Pizza Night" feminist politician or feminist celebrity or feminist royal family or feminist or feminist corporate executive matriarchal ruler of earth behind the scenes and rape and eat children.
If you want everyone to hate your guts, and come to try to kill you, and cook you alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes, and if you want all the 2 billion religious Christians to hate what you teach, and ignore you, and think you are a lunatic heretic legalist, and every human to run away from you because they do not want the assassins to kill them, then be a real Christian and speak forth 100% of God’s truth in love. ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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