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Dr. Michael Greger: 40 Year Vegan Dies of a Heart Attack! The Omega-3 and B12 Myth
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28 views • August 03, 2021
Posted 15February2017 Michael Lanfield Vegan "40 Year Vegan Dies of a Heart Attack! The Omega-3 and B12 Myth with Dr. Michael Greger High Quality":
Dr. Michael Greger talks about why a 40-year vegan dies of a heart attack and all about omega 3's and B12 nutrition and why these two nutrients are so important to all vegans and everyone else.
Vitamins, B-12, Alzheimers disease, Folate, Homocystine,
Dr. Michael Greger talks about why a 40-year vegan dies of a heart attack and all about omega 3's and B12 nutrition and why these two nutrients are so important to all vegans and everyone else.
Vitamins, B-12, Alzheimers disease, Folate, Homocystine,
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