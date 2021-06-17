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The Attempted Medicalization of Planet Earth
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146 views • June 17, 2021
The Great Covid-19 Fraud Scandal and the attempted medicalization of planet earth.
Music-Video By 'FAILURE OF FEAR"
In 2020 - anyone claiming there would be vaccine passports was labelled a conspiracy theorist and their dangerous misinformation needed to be stopped.
In 2021 - Anyone opposed to vaccine passports is now also labelled a conspiracy theorist and their dangerous misinformation must be stopped.
INSANATIC SATANY !!!
Vaccines - happen to be the leading cause of coincidences in the world. Hows That???
And if you do a g-o-o-g-l-e search for the following "WHO'S THE MOST POWERFUL DOCTOR IN THE WORLD?"
you get the answer.... Bill Gates
a man with zero medical qualifications.
AH Ah How's That ! How did the human race get to this point???
Music-Video By 'FAILURE OF FEAR"
In 2020 - anyone claiming there would be vaccine passports was labelled a conspiracy theorist and their dangerous misinformation needed to be stopped.
In 2021 - Anyone opposed to vaccine passports is now also labelled a conspiracy theorist and their dangerous misinformation must be stopped.
INSANATIC SATANY !!!
Vaccines - happen to be the leading cause of coincidences in the world. Hows That???
And if you do a g-o-o-g-l-e search for the following "WHO'S THE MOST POWERFUL DOCTOR IN THE WORLD?"
you get the answer.... Bill Gates
a man with zero medical qualifications.
AH Ah How's That ! How did the human race get to this point???
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