InfoWars - A Deep State Organization Est. In 1946 Is Behind The Assassination & Disappearance Of Scientists Connected To Gravity Control & The UFO File - 4-23-2026

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GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE: The X Protect Group- A Deep State Organization Established In 1946- Is Behind The Assassination & Disappearance Of US Scientists Connected To The UFO File / Gravity Control!
Investigative Journalist Daniel Liszt Drops Bombshell Revelation After Bombshell Revelation In This Must-Watch Special Report!
https://x.com/darkjournalist