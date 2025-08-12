© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SATAN'S PLAN EXPOSED: AI Has Been Programmed From The Beginning To Use Humanity As Fuel To Launch Its Own New Species, Destroying & Absorbing Us In The Process
Alex Jones Reveals The Interdimensional Origin Of The AI Takeover Plan As Laid Out In The Globalists' Esoteric Writings/Belief Systems