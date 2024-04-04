Vaccine risks MMR HepB linked to autism, psychosis, CFS, Lupus...

"If they gave the MMR to blacks under the age of three, they had four fold more chance of being diagnosed with Autism, ADHD, OCD, Psychosis. MECFS, Lupus, those things are girls, and they get it at puberty. And MECFS is Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

And of course, that started all the way back in the 70s. During the first AIDS Plandemic. My PhD was defended a week after, November 14 1991. I defended my PhD in Washington, DC at George Washington University, that said HIV doesn't cause AIDS, if you keep your innate immune system.

There is an HIV but it was injected in the hepatitis B vaccine; and the people that tested positive, Magic Johnson, it was antibody positive on an insurance test. What Tony Fauci said in the 80s, was that women and children couldn't get AIDS. Remember Ryan White, remember Arthur Ashe? Oh, transfusion or blood supply? And I'm telling you this as a background, because people don't remember, because you're too young."





