A Beautiful sight at Trump Tower in NYC during today’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago
In front of Trump Towner NYC a group of Trump patriots celebrate the St Pattys Day parade! In case they forgot, President Trump is loved in Manhattan by the people


Mar 17 -  A Beautiful sight at Trump Tower in NYC during today’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Nobody else can inspire this grassroots loyalty. The people LOVE Trump and are eager for his return to the White House!


https://twitter.com/i/status/1636836787170549760

Keywords
nyctrump towerst pattys day paradetrump fans

