Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/









11th Hour Robin Bullock 11/22/22

35:11- 39:52

https://youtu.be/9XDQwXSozZQ

















Notes

















November 22, 2022

JOLTED AWAKE!









“Many people in your Nation are still under the SPELL of Leviathan and PREY to the INTIMIDATING FALSE COMFORTER who whispers, ‘Just leave everything alone, and it may not be great, but you will be safe. They’ll leave you alone if you don’t make waves.’ These sleepers are going to be JOLTED AWAKE when I SUDDENLY come, under cover of darkness, and TURN ON THE LIGHT OF MY GLORY. Not only will My bright light of EXPOSURE JERK THEM OUT OF SLEEP, but the SOUND of the loud crash of the EMPIRE OF DARKNESS BEING TOPPLED by My strong right arm will JOLT them AWAKE. The LIGHT and the SOUND will STRIP AWAY the blinders and the ‘SAFE’ ILLUSIONS that had kept them ASLEEP. I want My Army of Light to be READY for My SUDDEN unveiling of My RESCUE OPERATION so that you can SHINE My HOPE, My PEACE, and PROCLAIM My promises to those who have been JOLTED AWAKE. I want to keep the enemy GUESSING about My RESCUE OPERATION, so I can’t give you a day or a time. However, I will give you an INNER KNOWING just before it happens, and you will be able to STILL yourself in My PRESENCE and not REACT in PANIC. You are to be an ANCHOR while the rest of the world is JOLTED AWAKE.”









I had a confirming dream of this word last night: My husband, myself, and a daughter were in our house when a storm hit. There was a sudden and unusual lightning strike that we heard hit some electrical wires. My husband and I looked knowingly at each other and then the lights went out. My daughter and I stood perfectly still and at peace until our eyes adjusted to the dark and then I went to find our little battery-powered lanterns.









Diana Larkin

A Watchman’s Journal









@diana.whatalark

@DianaBlackburnLarkin









Julie Green 11/22/22

https://rumble.com/v1wfwf0-my-david-is-coming-back-to-bring-down-the-giants.html









Hank Kunneman 11/20/22

https://youtu.be/LnKxQcV06aQ

















TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7









