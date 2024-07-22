BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
1 Kings 18 Power of Faith and Fervent Prayer
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
12 views • 9 months ago

Pastor Andrew teaches on 1 Kings 18 with a message entitled the Power of Faith and Fervent Prayer.

In 1 Kings 18 Elijah meets Ahab (who blames the drought on Elijah), and Elijah confronts the prophets of Baal on Mount Carmel. They are unable to call down fire on their sacrifices, but God responds to Elijah's prayer, and his sacrifices are burnt up, when fire from heaven falls upon them. Elijah has the prophets of Baal killed and declares to Ahab that the drought will now be broken. The appearance of a small cloud in the sky is the prelude to a rain storm.

We see the simple faith that Elijah had. Just trusting the Lord.


Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Here is a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia

bible studyprayerfaithelijah
