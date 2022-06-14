Ukraine War Russia 'using everything at its disposal'

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Sky News.
Jun 11, 2022 Russian missiles are being diverted from anti-sea usage to anti-land as they pull out all the stops to achieve victory. Severodonetsk, one of the last remaining parts of Luhansk still under Ukrainian control, has been severely contested in recent weeks.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yi-FO-D2rqg