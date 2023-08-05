How to Be Unafraid for the Crisis Ahead | Amazing Discoveries | Part 7

The whole world is headed for a crisis and people are afraid of what’s coming. But Jesus promised to be with us through the crisis. He said, Do not be afraid. Pastor Pavel Goia shows that the real crisis is a spiritual one. Why are we not as concerned as we should be about being connected to Christ now? The question we should be asking is, How should I prepare spiritually right now for what’s coming? In this episode, Pastor Goia shares inspiring stories and a message of warning and hope. New How To Country Channel Link: / @howtocountry5591 New Truth Matters Shorts Channel Link:: / @truthmatters-shorts744 Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o... For Uncensored Content Watch on ADtv: https://adtv.watch Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org Join Us at Our Next Event! https://events.amazingdiscoveries.org/ Telegram: https://t.me/ADTVOfficial #areyouready #amazingdiscoveries #pavelgoia

