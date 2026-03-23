Prevention vs. Detoxification

Jesse Chappus: When you think about toxins, how much energy do you put into prevention versus detox? Chris Shade, PhD: I’m putting more effort into detox than prevention. Not that I’m like openly inviting it all into my life, but I travel a freaking ton. I don't have any control over what is spread in the airplane, what is sprayed in my hotel room. I don’t have any control over the things that are going into the food they serve me. I mean I have some, I choose what restaurants to go to, but you're going to run out of energy trying to chase it all down and protect yourself from all the exposures. You know, in our home life, we can make decisions, we buy organic food and are careful about our choices, household cleaning products and things like that. We can't run away from it all. And I know people who do that, and they get in a very paranoid space about it, and that’s putting you in a very fight-or-flight-like state. One of the things that will come out as we talk to this, is you can’t decouple this toll on your autonomic nervous system, from the functioning of your physical body.

5/9/2023 - DO THIS to Eliminate Toxins From Your Body (This ACTUALLY Works) | Dr. Christopher Shade - The Jesse Chappus Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCyDrHfUNuQ