PATRICK LANCASTER: 26SEP22 - See Ukraine Port City's Referendum (Backed by Russia) to Join Russia - SOUTH UKRAINE REFERENDUM COVERAGE #3/6

With the Referendums To Join Russia In full effect In Ukraine, Ukraine government has begun accusing Russia of coercing residents to vote they are condemning them calling them a ‘propaganda show’ but never the less the voting begins in Russian-controlled territory of what is internationally recognized as Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, & Lugansk Regions (Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics).

We are on the ground covering all 4 areas that are having the referendums so you can see for yourself and make an educated opinion. In this report We show you some of the processes of the referendum in the Ukrainian port city of Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region

As you most probably know there have been huge developments in the Russia - Ukraine war this week.

The west keeps supporting Ukraine with more and more weapons which seem to be antagonizing Russia. They continue to refuse to show the full story of what has been happening in Donbass for the last 8 years. The Russian President seems to have had enough and says Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons & any other means of mass destruction in case of a threat to territorial integrity and weapons of mass disruption are used on Russia. and he says “This is not a bluff,” . The Russian Defense Minister Shoigu says Russia is at war with the collective West," and a Partial mobilization has been announced by Russia. The US has also privately warned Russia against using nuclear weapons.





#russiaukrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

Report by Patrick Lancaster

US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.

I show what the western media will not show you.





