TOMORROW: FAUCI FACES THE SENATE

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Join Del Bigtree live before, during, and after Anthony Fauci's highly anticipated Senate hearing for expert analysis, historical context, and real-time reaction alongside attorney Aaron Siri. As lawmakers revisit key questions surrounding COVID-19, gain-of-function research, and accountability, Del and Aaron break down the testimony, the biggest moments, and what it could mean moving forward.