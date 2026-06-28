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South Korea scrambles to build drone warrior army - spooked by North Korea
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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South Korea scrambles to build drone warrior army
 
👉 Spooked by North Korea’s growing tech swagger — and with cheap drones proving themselves as brutal game-changers on modern battlefields — South Korea’s military has just announced a sweeping overhaul.

🗣 All branches — army, navy, air force, and marines — will train roughly 500,000 personnel to operate drones with the competence of standard equipment rather than specialized gear, local media reports Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back as saying.

💬 “All soldiers should be able to use drones like a second personal firearm,” the minister reportedly said.
 
🌏 Combat drone units are being pushed down from a centralized command to the individual services.

🌏 A new “defense drone headquarters” under the ministry will focus on innovation and procurement.
 
🌏 South Korea plans to buy 11,000 training drones this year, 60,000 by 2029, and more than 20,000 disposable combat drones by 2030.

🌏 A homegrown long-range loitering munition, K-LUCAS, is also being fast-tracked.
 
📌 This lands against the humiliating episode that still stings.

➡️ Back in 2022, five small North Korean drones casually entered into South Korean airspace, with one loitering over the no-fly zone above the presidential office.

➡️ South Korea scrambled jets and attack helicopters, but failed to shoot down any, losing one of its own KA-1 attack aircraft during the chase.

@geopolitics_prime
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