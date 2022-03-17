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WHAT IS REALLY GOING ON?! AI IS RUNNING THINGS; REALLY?
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44 views • March 17, 2022
SIGN LANGUAGE by [email protected]

Hey there! Hello and welcome to my channel.
update:
I continue working HERE TO PROVIDE ACCESSIBILITY AND information & welcome financial support. Recently, upon losing a significant income stream I continue to shift as does the world, the earth and her inhabitants. I STRONGLY suggest that everyone who has lost their job continue to work in the work they love.
No doubt this will change the world for the better.
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SOURCE OF ORIGINAL VIDEO:
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2022/03/15/kim-goguen-interview-3-brave-new-world-white-hats-and-dark-side-players/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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