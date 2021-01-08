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Claudia from Cabin Talk 85 years old mum is a victom of the lockdown in Germany.
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171 views • January 08, 2021
As a result of not allowing her mum to get a simple procedure in the hospital, has caused major issues with her health. infection of both her kidneys could not be brought under control.
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