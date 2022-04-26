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Trump For The Jab?
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117 views • April 26, 2022
Why is Donald Trump still going around promoting the jabs? Could it be pride, payouts, or a larger plan? Seth Holehouse and Jeremy Slayden weigh in.
See the full uncensored interview here: https://rumble.com/vtegbg-behind-man-in-america-with-seth-holehouse.html
To support my work as an independent journalist, and to help me bridge the gap between passion and career, please support me here: https://gofund.me/55708bc6
See the full uncensored interview here: https://rumble.com/vtegbg-behind-man-in-america-with-seth-holehouse.html
To support my work as an independent journalist, and to help me bridge the gap between passion and career, please support me here: https://gofund.me/55708bc6
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