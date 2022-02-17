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The First Doctor To Lose License in Plandemic | Flyover Conservatives
Flyover Conservatives
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447 views • February 17, 2022
In this episode of Flyover Conservatives, David and Stacy interview Dr Steven LaTulippe out of Oregon. He was the first Doctor to receive the wrath of the medical boards for saying what we all now know to be true… the Fauci protocol is deadly and there are well researched medications that can be used to treat the plandemic we have gone through.

Follow Dr. LaTulippe here - https://UnityWithoutCompromise.org

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deathmaskconservativesvaccinelifepandemicdoctorquarantinevaxprotocolmandateflyovercoronaviruscovid 19covidplandemicivermectinflyover conservativesdavid and stacy whiteddr steven latulippesteven latulippe
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