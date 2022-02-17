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The First Doctor To Lose License in Plandemic | Flyover Conservatives
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447 views • February 17, 2022
In this episode of Flyover Conservatives, David and Stacy interview Dr Steven LaTulippe out of Oregon. He was the first Doctor to receive the wrath of the medical boards for saying what we all now know to be true… the Fauci protocol is deadly and there are well researched medications that can be used to treat the plandemic we have gone through.
Follow Dr. LaTulippe here - https://UnityWithoutCompromise.org
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Follow Dr. LaTulippe here - https://UnityWithoutCompromise.org
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice- https://flyovergold.com
► Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab- https://FlyoverCarpet.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” For Up To 66% Off When Checking Out At
https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
https://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - https://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - https://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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