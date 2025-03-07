© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Biographer's Note (Luke 1:1-4),
A101 - John the Baptizer's Birth Announced (Luke 1:5-25).
Explore what it means by "blameless in commandments and ordinances of the Lord". Angel Gabriel sent from God to Zacharia the priest, Elizabeth - a barren woman would conceive a son (a well-established pattern in Bible), an incense-prayer answered, explain unbelief-mute (opposite: belief-speak/witness), explain the phrase "filled with Holy Spirit", explain the phrase "power and spirit of Elijah", explore mission of John the Baptizer. Explain the name John and its meaning which comes from heaven. Explain transitions from Sinai to Zion, Levitical to Melchizedek. Also study appropriate quotes from Old Testament.