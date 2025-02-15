🚨Trump's tariffs against BRICS will BACKFIRE: Pepe Escobar, BRICS vs US

Trump's tariffs against BRICS will BACKFIRE

If Trump follows through on his threats, this will only supercharge BRICS' efforts to develop SWIFT and US dollar alternatives.

The BRICS already have several cross-border payment projects underway such as the interconnection of payment systems between Russia, Iran and China, the BRICS pay card and the BRICS bridge.

@NewRulesGeo or follow us on X (https://x.com/NewRulesGeo?t=6cJ2ZyQr-1f_lBvKPNggKw&s=09)