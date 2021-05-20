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A17. Conquering Covid in less than 2 days. My Chlorine Dioxide Testimonial
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5435 views • May 20, 2021
Today, I got the lab results that say I have the coronavirus. After teaching about what chlorine dioxide can do for almost a year, I finally get the biggest test, so far, for myself. The simptoms started on Saturday, was in full force on Sunday. Fortunately, I knew what Protocols of Clo2 to start with immediately. By Monday, the bulk of the simptoms had subsided and I was almost at full strength by the time I even got the test results. You can do the same too.
What I Took:
1-liter bottle of water mixed with about 15 ml of CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution), drink 100 ml of this mix every hour for 10 hours. 100 ml x 10 = 1000 ml = 1 liter. (You can add a little more CDS if you want to the mix)
MMS Bath (25-drop mix...25 A mix + 25 B mix put into the hot tub of water). No soap or anything else in tub. Soak for about 20 min. Helps with back pain and fever. I only took the bath once but it helped a lot.
MMS 2 Pills (Size zero about half filled with calcium hypochlorite). I did 1 pill on 3 different times during the 1.5 day period. I don't know if they had a great effect when I was in the middle of being sick. I just took them because I wanted to beat out what was making me sick. I had no idea it was covid and I was confused as to why the Clo2 wasn't totally stopping my sickness like it normally does.
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1da900EzIKx0M1lv00vot800ohq7D4SHR/view?usp=sharing
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
What I Took:
1-liter bottle of water mixed with about 15 ml of CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution), drink 100 ml of this mix every hour for 10 hours. 100 ml x 10 = 1000 ml = 1 liter. (You can add a little more CDS if you want to the mix)
MMS Bath (25-drop mix...25 A mix + 25 B mix put into the hot tub of water). No soap or anything else in tub. Soak for about 20 min. Helps with back pain and fever. I only took the bath once but it helped a lot.
MMS 2 Pills (Size zero about half filled with calcium hypochlorite). I did 1 pill on 3 different times during the 1.5 day period. I don't know if they had a great effect when I was in the middle of being sick. I just took them because I wanted to beat out what was making me sick. I had no idea it was covid and I was confused as to why the Clo2 wasn't totally stopping my sickness like it normally does.
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1da900EzIKx0M1lv00vot800ohq7D4SHR/view?usp=sharing
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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