BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A17. Conquering Covid in less than 2 days. My Chlorine Dioxide Testimonial
Molecular Medicines
Molecular Medicines
2180 followers
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
5435 views • May 20, 2021
Today, I got the lab results that say I have the coronavirus. After teaching about what chlorine dioxide can do for almost a year, I finally get the biggest test, so far, for myself. The simptoms started on Saturday, was in full force on Sunday. Fortunately, I knew what Protocols of Clo2 to start with immediately. By Monday, the bulk of the simptoms had subsided and I was almost at full strength by the time I even got the test results. You can do the same too.

What I Took:
1-liter bottle of water mixed with about 15 ml of CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution), drink 100 ml of this mix every hour for 10 hours. 100 ml x 10 = 1000 ml = 1 liter. (You can add a little more CDS if you want to the mix)

MMS Bath (25-drop mix...25 A mix + 25 B mix put into the hot tub of water). No soap or anything else in tub. Soak for about 20 min. Helps with back pain and fever. I only took the bath once but it helped a lot.

MMS 2 Pills (Size zero about half filled with calcium hypochlorite). I did 1 pill on 3 different times during the 1.5 day period. I don't know if they had a great effect when I was in the middle of being sick. I just took them because I wanted to beat out what was making me sick. I had no idea it was covid and I was confused as to why the Clo2 wasn't totally stopping my sickness like it normally does.


Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...

Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1da900EzIKx0M1lv00vot800ohq7D4SHR/view?usp=sharing

Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/

My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1

My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth

My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Keywords
mmschlorine dioxidecureclo2cdsdefeatingcoronaviruscovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ashwagandha: The timeless herb fusing ancient wisdom and modern wellness

Ava Grace
Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Coco Somers
How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

How fear itself fuels the agony of inflammatory bowel disease

Ava Grace
The healing power of Jasmine essential oil: A comprehensive guide

The healing power of Jasmine essential oil: A comprehensive guide

Laura Harris
Democrats press CDC director over Trump order giving parents more vaccine choice

Democrats press CDC director over Trump order giving parents more vaccine choice

Cassie B.
UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy