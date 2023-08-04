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The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | Pastor Leon Benjamin Teaches The Power of The Antioch Church
Thrivetime Show
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6 views • August 04, 2023

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The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950

The War Against Christians, God & The Bible - Yuval Noah Harari | "History Is Full of Accidents. How Did CHRISTIANITY Become the Most Successful Religion In the World? Why This Story of Jesus? The Roman Empire In the Third Century Was A Bit Like California Today! You Need Completely NEW Religion - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v343k3l-yuval-noah-harari-history-is-full-of-accidents..html

Revelation 16 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2016&version=KJV

Daniel Chapter 2: 41-43 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel+2%3A41-43&version=KJV

Revelation Chapter 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%206&version=KJV

Mark Chapter 13: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark%2013&version=KJV

Matthew Chapter 24: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2024&version=KJV

Luke Chapter 21: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2021&version=KJV

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Trump Lawyer Speaks Outside Head of Arraignment!!! Trump Lawyer Alina Habba to Speak At Aug. 25th & 26th Las Vegas ReAwaken Tour | 107 Tickets Remain for ReAwaken America Tour | Request Tickets Via Text At: 918-851-0102 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v34gftt-trump-lawyer-speaks-outside-head-of-arraignment.html

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UPDATE #1 - Upcoming EVENTS:
August 25th & 26th - 123 TIX Remain for Las Vegas, NV ReAwaken America Tour (Reverse DAVOS) At Trump International Las Vegas - Request Tickets to Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

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September 7th & 8th - Attend Clay Clark’s Business Growth Conference (America’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Conference Since 2005) - 18 Tickets Remaining - REQUEST TICKETS HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/

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CBDCs = The Ending of Freedom
Central Bank Digital Currencies = The Death to Freedom
The Programmable Central Bank Digital Currencies = Surveillance State

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clay clarkthrivetime showpastor leon benjaminthe remnant church
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