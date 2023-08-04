The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | Pastor Leon Benjamin Teaches The Power of The Antioch Church

******************************************
The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950
The War Against Christians, God & The Bible - Yuval Noah Harari | "History Is Full of Accidents. How Did CHRISTIANITY Become the Most Successful Religion In the World? Why This Story of Jesus? The Roman Empire In the Third Century Was A Bit Like California Today! You Need Completely NEW Religion - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v343k3l-yuval-noah-harari-history-is-full-of-accidents..html
Revelation 16 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2016&version=KJV
Daniel Chapter 2: 41-43 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel+2%3A41-43&version=KJV
Revelation Chapter 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%206&version=KJV
Mark Chapter 13: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark%2013&version=KJV
Matthew Chapter 24: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2024&version=KJV
Luke Chapter 21: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2021&version=KJV
***********************************
Trump Lawyer Speaks Outside Head of Arraignment!!! Trump Lawyer Alina Habba to Speak At Aug. 25th & 26th Las Vegas ReAwaken Tour | 107 Tickets Remain for ReAwaken America Tour | Request Tickets Via Text At: 918-851-0102 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v34gftt-trump-lawyer-speaks-outside-head-of-arraignment.html
************************************************
UPDATE #1 - Upcoming EVENTS:
August 25th & 26th - 123 TIX Remain for Las Vegas, NV ReAwaken America Tour (Reverse DAVOS) At Trump International Las Vegas - Request Tickets to Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
************************************************
September 7th & 8th - Attend Clay Clark’s Business Growth Conference (America’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Conference Since 2005) - 18 Tickets Remaining - REQUEST TICKETS HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
****************************************************************************************************
CBDCs = The Ending of Freedom
Central Bank Digital Currencies = The Death to Freedom
The Programmable Central Bank Digital Currencies = Surveillance State
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.