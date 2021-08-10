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God Works All Things For The Good of His People
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50 views • August 10, 2021
Romans 8:28
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”
King James Version
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”
King James Version
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