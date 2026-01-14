© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚖️🤯🐇 What The Flock Cameras🤯
Flock Safety cameras now track vehicles across 4,000 cities using AI to identify plates and vehicle details without warrants. After Denvers City Council voted 12-0 against renewal, the Mayor signed a 498,500 contract just below council approval threshold . Security vulnerabilities allow camera hacking, while data is shared widely with minimal oversight. Investors like Peter Thiel back this 8 billion company that spent 92.6M on lobbying.