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Digital Passports Part 7 (Discernment Part 14)
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183 views • April 18, 2022
Digital ID / Vaccine Passports / Social Credit Scores
Source Credit(s): https://spotlights.truthparadigm.net
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Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
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CONDUIT: Shows & Topics (clips and full shows)
http://truthparadigm.tv
CONDUIT: Spotlights (clips and highlights)
https://spotlights.truthparadigm.net
NEWS: Article Topic Board Feeds
http://truthparadigm.news
NEWS: #1A Main Board Index | Popular Spotlights
https://mainboard.truthparadigm.news
SPOTLIGHTS: Proverbs Posts
https://rumble.com/c/Spotlights
-----------------
⚫ http://truthparadigm.net
⚫ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
⚫ https://reawakeningseries.com
-----------------
Source Credit(s): https://spotlights.truthparadigm.net
-----------------
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
-----------------
CONDUIT: Shows & Topics (clips and full shows)
http://truthparadigm.tv
CONDUIT: Spotlights (clips and highlights)
https://spotlights.truthparadigm.net
NEWS: Article Topic Board Feeds
http://truthparadigm.news
NEWS: #1A Main Board Index | Popular Spotlights
https://mainboard.truthparadigm.news
SPOTLIGHTS: Proverbs Posts
https://rumble.com/c/Spotlights
-----------------
⚫ http://truthparadigm.net
⚫ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
⚫ https://reawakeningseries.com
-----------------
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