https://gettr.com/post/p2kwoqba071
0627 Diamond and Silk
Bruno Wu - The CCP spy with U.S. citizenship; Neil Shen - The CCP spy with U.S. citizenship; Jho Low - The CCP spy with Malaysian citizenship.
吴征-美国公民身份的中共间谍；沈南鹏-美国公民身份的中共间谍；刘特佐-马来西亚公民身份的中共间谍。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@diamondandsilk @mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.