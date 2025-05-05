Missions Are Critical for Cultivating Service and Gratitude in Kids - Terrie Hellard-Brown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever considered taking your children along on a mission trip? According to Terrie Hellard-Brown, it can be one of the best experiences of your lives! Terrie is an author, podcaster, and missionary’s wife. She has raised four children on and off the mission field, and shares her wisdom about how to safely and wisely travel with your kids during short or long-term trips so they can witness the love and changing power of the Gospel personally. In addition, they will also cultivate an attitude of gratitude that they may not experience living in the influence of American luxury. Mission work can be tiring, and you will have to make accommodations for traveling with children, but it will be worth it. Prepare them as best you can, in an age-appropriate way, and enjoy the time you have together ministering to the lost.
TAKEAWAYS
Preparing your kids for what they may experience on a mission trip is a great tool for helping them be effective on the field
Seeing poverty or suffering elsewhere can help kids be more grateful for what they have
The world says Christians are rude, so it’s so important to cultivate a spirit of kindness and respect
Sometimes, sharing the Gospel is a matter of patience and timing
