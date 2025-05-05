BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Missions Are Critical for Cultivating Service and Gratitude in Kids - Terrie Hellard-Brown
Have you ever considered taking your children along on a mission trip? According to Terrie Hellard-Brown, it can be one of the best experiences of your lives! Terrie is an author, podcaster, and missionary’s wife. She has raised four children on and off the mission field, and shares her wisdom about how to safely and wisely travel with your kids during short or long-term trips so they can witness the love and changing power of the Gospel personally. In addition, they will also cultivate an attitude of gratitude that they may not experience living in the influence of American luxury. Mission work can be tiring, and you will have to make accommodations for traveling with children, but it will be worth it. Prepare them as best you can, in an age-appropriate way, and enjoy the time you have together ministering to the lost.



TAKEAWAYS


Preparing your kids for what they may experience on a mission trip is a great tool for helping them be effective on the field


Seeing poverty or suffering elsewhere can help kids be more grateful for what they have


The world says Christians are rude, so it’s so important to cultivate a spirit of kindness and respect


Sometimes, sharing the Gospel is a matter of patience and timing



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Ethne’ Global Services: https://www.ethneglobalservices.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH TERRIE HELLARD-BROWN

Website: https://terriehellardbrown.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terriehellardbrown

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ter_h_brown/

X: https://x.com/HellardBrown

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TerrieHellardBrown

Podcast: https://booksthatspark.libsyn.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
childrenkidsamericanservicegratitudemissionarymissiontravelingmissionsterri hillard brown
