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A shout out for freedom when others cry out for servitude....
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165 views • July 11, 2020
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Reid Henrichs
186K subscribers
In this informative video, Reid Henrichs of Valor Ridge discusses Natural Rights and the importance of demanding they are respected. Consent of the governed is given, and can be taken away at any moment when government fails to uphold its end of the bargain.
Get trained HERE: https://www.valorridge.com/
Get Pistolcraft book HERE: https://amzn.to/2TU9nlv
Get The American Rifleman book HERE: https://amzn.to/2SnYRVJ
Support my work via donation HERE: https://www.patreon.com/reidhenrichs
Follow Reid on Facebook HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Reid-Henrich...
Artic's: tinyurl.com/qno5k6e
1776reloaded.org
Vid: tinyurl.com/v3yd89l
internallydisplacedpeople.org
Reid Henrichs
186K subscribers
In this informative video, Reid Henrichs of Valor Ridge discusses Natural Rights and the importance of demanding they are respected. Consent of the governed is given, and can be taken away at any moment when government fails to uphold its end of the bargain.
Get trained HERE: https://www.valorridge.com/
Get Pistolcraft book HERE: https://amzn.to/2TU9nlv
Get The American Rifleman book HERE: https://amzn.to/2SnYRVJ
Support my work via donation HERE: https://www.patreon.com/reidhenrichs
Follow Reid on Facebook HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Reid-Henrich...
Artic's: tinyurl.com/qno5k6e
1776reloaded.org
Vid: tinyurl.com/v3yd89l
internallydisplacedpeople.org
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