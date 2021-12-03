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MSNBC Interview: What Has Government Done to Our Money?
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120 views • December 03, 2021
MSNBC Interview: What Has Government Done to Our Money? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
Monetary policy is—aside from war—the primary tool of state aggrandizement. It ensures the growth of government, finances deficits, rewards special interests, and fixes elections. Without it, the federal leviathan would collapse, and we could return to the republic of the Founding Fathers.
Our monetary system is not only politically abusive, it also causes inflation and the business cycle. What is to be done?
Watch this video on MSNBC Interview: What Has Government Done to Our Money?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption MSNBC Interview: What Has Government Done to Our Money?
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
Monetary policy is—aside from war—the primary tool of state aggrandizement. It ensures the growth of government, finances deficits, rewards special interests, and fixes elections. Without it, the federal leviathan would collapse, and we could return to the republic of the Founding Fathers.
Our monetary system is not only politically abusive, it also causes inflation and the business cycle. What is to be done?
Watch this video on MSNBC Interview: What Has Government Done to Our Money?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption MSNBC Interview: What Has Government Done to Our Money?
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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