The parables of Matthew 21 and 22 all convey the same ideas: Christ the King arrives, cleans out the Vineyard, and turns it over to a different ethnic group.

The parables of Matthew 21 and 22 all convey the same ideas: Christ the King arrives, cleans out the Vineyard, and turns it over to a different ethnic group.

Bonus: Japtheth is the first son. That is who takes over from Shem. (Jews are discarded because they were unfaithful and killed the Son of God. Europeans accepted Jesus Christ and preached His Gospel to the rest of the world).

Fritz Berggren

www.bloodandfaith.com