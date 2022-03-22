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Devolution Part 15 - Vaccine Bewilderment, Patel Patriot, 26 Dec 2021
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23 views • March 22, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 15 — 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 26 𝐃𝐞𝐜 2021
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-15
Patrick Gunnels starts reading right away at 0:00:00
For reference:
𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐆'𝐬 "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲"
https://slagfa.substack.com/p/the-wartime-presidency
Currently in 4 parts, referred to at 32:37 in this Devolution video.
I've read this series. It aligns with Devolution and offers SLAG's own viewpoint on Devolution. I don't recall any reference to Patel Patriot's series, but this is at least the second time that Patel has referred to SLAG in his Devolution series.
This installment of Devolution covers Trump's position on vaccines and how it works into taking down the Deep State. Many people, including myself, have been confused by Trump's position on vaccines. It gets explained here.
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-15
Patrick Gunnels starts reading right away at 0:00:00
For reference:
𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐆'𝐬 "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲"
https://slagfa.substack.com/p/the-wartime-presidency
Currently in 4 parts, referred to at 32:37 in this Devolution video.
I've read this series. It aligns with Devolution and offers SLAG's own viewpoint on Devolution. I don't recall any reference to Patel Patriot's series, but this is at least the second time that Patel has referred to SLAG in his Devolution series.
This installment of Devolution covers Trump's position on vaccines and how it works into taking down the Deep State. Many people, including myself, have been confused by Trump's position on vaccines. It gets explained here.
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