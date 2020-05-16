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THIS SOCIAL GERMANY
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6 views • May 16, 2020
The success of "Autarky"
"All European nations need an economy of "Autarky" being a closed economy for self-sufficiency, a protectionist economy which can, if needs be, temporally cease to trade with the outside world until it has reinvigorated internally it's own industrious, in house economy of "labor and production" which propagandists (WWII victors within their zio-controlled literature) allude to (deflective intent) as being a Marxist doctrine which is the complete opposite to the reality that "Autarky" is the "unspoken of antithesis" to ((their NWO))).
"Autarky" belongs to a nations last line of defense who's social-conscience inspires the stance of Nationalism against economic and, or warring aggressors (all wars are bankers wars) who have passively created this Marxist need and greed, self-absorbed, "mummy state dependency" where the wielding baton of submissive guilt policy, statute rules and, regulations have caused the reduction of birth rates, killed off agrarian production and local-ism, as well as small/medium industry, faith and culture, and in its wake made us all demographically vulnerable to their stampede of capricious, grudge-bearing invaders who in ignorance, spurred on by zio-Marxists, are themselves clambering onto the same usury road to misery.
Once again it's not hard to deduce from all the cohen'cidental patterns that these unconscionable Jews have had an intoxicating influence within the Christian bible, still in its infancy this 2000 yr old submissive dogma has allowed them to plagiarize and achieve supremacy over the goyim, having construed and distorted "ancient" prophetic script in a dialectic, which shows us (the capable, spiritual Europeans, and our achievements) as the pariah over humankind and sees the Jew as the selective "dower" by legitimizing their usury scam. Once done, it only took a mathematical equation to conclude a global outcome for themselves using the guise of prophecy to deceive goyim/animals.
Securing "the Shetar" within all guest nations out in their diaspora was another positive "increment" and by "accretion" supremacy was guaranteed by proxy, the crest wave arrived once a homeland "Israel" and two concepts had been secured within its Zionist politics "anti Semitism" and the fictional "6m" both secured into law, the two main conceptual scams that their agents out in their diaspora lobby into patent within guest puppet nations which has helped clear a route for their zio-Marxist, racially driven foot soldier, goy proponents who help secure Usury while rolling out "internationalism"."
They know if their COVID19 planned'emic fails to work by taking Europe or Britain into insolvency a Gottfried Feder system of Autarky is close which will reconfigure the world and respective national debts back to nil which brings all their plunder back into the equation to be redistributed back to its rightful owners ......Us! and they will be put on trial for mass murder for wars and genocide.
https://peterquiggins.wordpress.com/2019/11/01/eu-is-not-europe/
Peter Quiggins GoyimTV https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/2968905742/PeterQuiggins
"All European nations need an economy of "Autarky" being a closed economy for self-sufficiency, a protectionist economy which can, if needs be, temporally cease to trade with the outside world until it has reinvigorated internally it's own industrious, in house economy of "labor and production" which propagandists (WWII victors within their zio-controlled literature) allude to (deflective intent) as being a Marxist doctrine which is the complete opposite to the reality that "Autarky" is the "unspoken of antithesis" to ((their NWO))).
"Autarky" belongs to a nations last line of defense who's social-conscience inspires the stance of Nationalism against economic and, or warring aggressors (all wars are bankers wars) who have passively created this Marxist need and greed, self-absorbed, "mummy state dependency" where the wielding baton of submissive guilt policy, statute rules and, regulations have caused the reduction of birth rates, killed off agrarian production and local-ism, as well as small/medium industry, faith and culture, and in its wake made us all demographically vulnerable to their stampede of capricious, grudge-bearing invaders who in ignorance, spurred on by zio-Marxists, are themselves clambering onto the same usury road to misery.
Once again it's not hard to deduce from all the cohen'cidental patterns that these unconscionable Jews have had an intoxicating influence within the Christian bible, still in its infancy this 2000 yr old submissive dogma has allowed them to plagiarize and achieve supremacy over the goyim, having construed and distorted "ancient" prophetic script in a dialectic, which shows us (the capable, spiritual Europeans, and our achievements) as the pariah over humankind and sees the Jew as the selective "dower" by legitimizing their usury scam. Once done, it only took a mathematical equation to conclude a global outcome for themselves using the guise of prophecy to deceive goyim/animals.
Securing "the Shetar" within all guest nations out in their diaspora was another positive "increment" and by "accretion" supremacy was guaranteed by proxy, the crest wave arrived once a homeland "Israel" and two concepts had been secured within its Zionist politics "anti Semitism" and the fictional "6m" both secured into law, the two main conceptual scams that their agents out in their diaspora lobby into patent within guest puppet nations which has helped clear a route for their zio-Marxist, racially driven foot soldier, goy proponents who help secure Usury while rolling out "internationalism"."
They know if their COVID19 planned'emic fails to work by taking Europe or Britain into insolvency a Gottfried Feder system of Autarky is close which will reconfigure the world and respective national debts back to nil which brings all their plunder back into the equation to be redistributed back to its rightful owners ......Us! and they will be put on trial for mass murder for wars and genocide.
https://peterquiggins.wordpress.com/2019/11/01/eu-is-not-europe/
Peter Quiggins GoyimTV https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/2968905742/PeterQuiggins
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