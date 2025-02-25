~iamken N7 /// Trump Calls Out Maine Governor Janet Mills by Jon Bowne @ InfoWars

Janet Mills cannot be a happy camper at this point. It is still up to us, on the local level. I also hope that you will visit my Brighteon Response Page over at MinistriesOfHumanitarianCouncil.Org where likeminded people get together. I really do encourage you to reach out over on my response page. I am not associated with Mike Adams in any way, nor does he endorse me, in any manner.

Other tools of interest would be The Politicians' Contract & Act:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html

https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract





& Our Response Page:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/brighteon-response-page.html

The 2005 ADFM Project:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html