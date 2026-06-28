Amanda Grace Reveals the Prophetic Warning for July 4th | ReAwaken Reunion Tulsa

Amanda Grace joins Flyover Conservatives backstage at the Remnant Rising Reunion for a powerful prophetic conversation about the spiritual warnings surrounding America, President Trump, July 4th, and the patterns she believes the Body of Christ must be watching and praying through.Amanda shares the significance of the “911” pattern, the spiritual importance of America’s 250th anniversary, the July 4th window, and why believers must not be passive in this hour. She also discusses witchcraft, spiritual warfare, “return to sender” prayer, Trump turning 80, the Moses connection, and what it means for the Church to supersize our obedience in this critical season.This is a timely and sobering conversation for anyone praying for America, watching the prophetic, and seeking discernment for the days ahead.Watch, pray, and share this with someone who needs to hear it.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowClay ClarkWEBSITE: www.thrivetimeshow.comText FLYOVER to 918-851-0102 to learn moreAmanda GraceWEBSITE: https://arkofgrace-ministries.com/YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/ArkOfGraceMinistriesAmanda Grace is a faith-based speaker, author, and prophetic voice known for her deep passion for sharing God’s word and encouraging others to grow in their spiritual journey. As the founder of Ark of Grace Ministries, she combines biblical teachings with insights into current events, offering hope and inspiration to audiences worldwide. Amanda is widely recognized for her powerful prayer sessions, prophetic messages, and her unwavering commitment to spreading God’s love. Through her ministry, she also advocates for the care and rescue of animals, reflecting her belief in stewardship over all of God’s creation. Residing in New York with her husband, Chris, Amanda continues to inspire individuals to trust in God’s divine plan for their lives.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: