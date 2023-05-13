https://gettr.com/post/p2gxj0r4981

如果美国想要找到新冠病毒来源，郭文贵先生提示重点调查这两个人，福奇博士和武汉病毒研究所所长王延轶女士，调查两人的财务关系，以及存在的性关系。

If the United States wants to know the origin of Covid-19. Mr. Guo Wengui suggested focusing on these two individuals. Dr. Fauci and Wang Yanyi, the general director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. To investigate the financial dealings between those two and the existence of a sexual relationship.

